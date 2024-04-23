Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $196,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.10. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.80 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.