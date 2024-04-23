Strs Ohio Acquires 1,343 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get eBay alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.