Strs Ohio Sells 1,500 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshworks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,403 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

