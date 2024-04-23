Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,171,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 1,947,720 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,648,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5,960.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

