Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 48,196 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

VNQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

