SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 882 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. CWM LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 78.0% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 132.2% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $196.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200 day moving average of $222.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $263.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 85.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

