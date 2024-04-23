SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

