SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,981 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

