SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 7,585 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.