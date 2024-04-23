SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 61,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

