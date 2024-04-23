SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

