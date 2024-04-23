SVB Wealth LLC Has $228,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after buying an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $257,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

