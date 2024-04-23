SVB Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

