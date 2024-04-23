SVB Wealth LLC Invests $236,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

