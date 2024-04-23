SVB Wealth LLC Invests $260,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after purchasing an additional 131,058 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,821,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKG opened at $179.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.88. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.29.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

