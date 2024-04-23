SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after buying an additional 66,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

