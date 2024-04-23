SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $406.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.54 and a 200-day moving average of $398.65. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.17 and a 12-month high of $447.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.06%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

