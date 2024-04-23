SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $158,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $71,409,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,809,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.