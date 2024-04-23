SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $239.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

