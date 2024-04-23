SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $970,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

