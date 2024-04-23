SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $225.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

