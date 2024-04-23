SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $180.35 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

