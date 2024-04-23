SVB Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Public Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 955.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $261.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.63.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

