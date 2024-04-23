SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 123.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.