SVB Wealth LLC Sells 67,731 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 105,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,861,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

