SVB Wealth LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,285 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 448,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,940,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RF opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

