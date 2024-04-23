SVB Wealth LLC Takes $273,000 Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $365,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,173 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,396 over the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Featured Stories

