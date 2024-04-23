SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,535 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

