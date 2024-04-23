Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 149.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock worth $6,106,106. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

