TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.67

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as low as C$2.61. TDb Split shares last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 12,500 shares traded.
TDb Split Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$19.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.89.
About TDb Split
TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
