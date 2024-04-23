Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.95

Shares of Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and traded as high as $27.25. Tecsys shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Tecsys Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

