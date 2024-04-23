Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.77. Teijin shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 363 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Teijin had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

