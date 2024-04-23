Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 242,811 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 469,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 81,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

VIV opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.