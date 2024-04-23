Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 5,654 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

