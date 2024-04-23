Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after buying an additional 1,814,440 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after buying an additional 1,807,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,621 shares of company stock worth $6,691,623 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.