Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BSCR opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.