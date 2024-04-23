Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $162,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 419 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.93.

About The Goldman Sachs Group



The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

