The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 65.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,877,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,794 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $29,949,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 295.8% in the third quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 942,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 704,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $16,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

