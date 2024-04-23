The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.63

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and traded as high as $9.75. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 12,097 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

