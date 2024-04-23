The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Clorox by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

CLX opened at $145.19 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.