TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $348,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 183,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,337,000 after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

AAPL opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

