Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY24 guidance at $5.80-6.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.800-6.200 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $85.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

