Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $113.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.17 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

