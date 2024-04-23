TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.1 %

BLD stock opened at $384.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.05. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.