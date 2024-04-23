TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLD opened at $384.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.05. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.40.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

