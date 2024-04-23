Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,182 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after purchasing an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,134,579.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $136,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,134,579.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,519. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

