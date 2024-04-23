Truist Financial Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $69.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.28.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

