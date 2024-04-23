Truist Financial Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $60.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Comerica by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $10,068,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

