United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE JPM opened at $189.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.