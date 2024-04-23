Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.17. Upland Software shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 157,699 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 288,843 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

